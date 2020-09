VDH: Vital need to send sex-related info to teens at their homes

| By

A Virginia Department of Health program aimed at reducing teen pregnancies has sent postcards to thousands of Roanoke-area homes telling teens they can text a number to get sex-related information. We heard criticism of this program Monday – now we hear the state’s point of view from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

09-30 Talk2meva Folo Wrap-WEB

Click here for our original story which includes criticism of the program from Bedford County Delegate Kathy Byron.