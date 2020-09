Critics blast Va-sponsored program inviting teens to text for sex info

| By

The Virginia Department of Health is paying for postcards sent to many homes where teens live that invite the teens to text a number for sex-related information. A Bedford County delegate says that’s wrong for any number of reasons, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

Click here for full program information from the Virginia Department of Health.