VDH reporting 4,782 new coronavirus cases statewide.

According to the latest numbers released this morning by the Virginia Department of Health there are 190 new confirmed or probable coronavirus cases, and 3 new deaths being reported in the Roanoke Valley. State Health officials report 57 new cases in Roanoke City, 67 new cases, and 3 new deaths in Roanoke County, 18 new cases in Salem, and 48 new cases in Botetourt County. The VDH is reporting 4,782 new coronavirus cases statewide, which marking a record high for single-day case increase in Virginia.