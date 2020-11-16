VDH reporting 17 new coronavirus cases in Roanoke Valley

According to the latest numbers released this morning by The Virginia Department of Health there are 17 new confirmed or probable coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths and 3 new hospitalizations in the Roanoke Valley. 12 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, and 1 new death in Roanoke City, 3 new cases and 1 new hospitalization in Roanoke County, 1 new case and 2 new deaths in Salem and 1 new case and 1 new hospitalization in Botetourt County. The 2,677 case count reported in Virginia today is due to a catch-up from the VDH data system being down for upgrades for a few hours over the weekend.