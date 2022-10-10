Va gas prices jump 18 cents in a week; future direction uncertain

Gas prices have taken another sharp upward turn in the last week, and AAA says it is difficult to accurately predict where the trend goes from here. AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson Morgan Dean says it’s an 18-cent jump, bringing Virginia’s average pump price to $3.49. That is 42 cents below the national average but still about 39 cents higher than one year ago. AAA says the main reasons behind the current jump are OPEC plans to cut production and an increase in domestic gasoline demand. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

