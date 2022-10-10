Shooting this morning in NW Roanoke

(from Roanoke PD) On October 10 [this morning] at approximately 9:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting did not occur at the Grayson Ave NW address. A scene has not been established at this time. No suspects have been located and no arrests have been made at this time.