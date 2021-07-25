UVA neurologist charged with possessing child porn

| By

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A doctor at the University of Virginia has been arrested and accused of possessing child pornography, according to Charlottesville police and local news outlets.

A cyber-tip led to the arrest of David Lapides of Charlottesville, the city’s police department said in a news release Saturday.

Lapides is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography with the intent to distribute. He was in custody at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail, police said.

Local news outlets report Lapides, 37, is a neurologist at the university’s medical center. He’s currently on administrative leave, a spokesman told The Daily Progress.

Online court records show Lapides has a bond hearing scheduled for Friday morning. Attempts by The Associated Press to reach a defense attorney listed for Lapides were not immediately successful.