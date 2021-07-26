99 days until election day, and the national parties are closely watching

99 days — that is now the time remaining before Virginia selects its next governor, and it is already clear that the campaign funding and results have a national following. The money raised so far by the major party campaigns already tells part of the story, more than $40 million through June, way ahead of any previous campaign for Virginia governor — and a lot of it from out of state. Virginia Tech professor and WFIR Political Analyst Bob Denton says that’s because the parties will look the election results here for possible clues to next year’s nationwide congressional races. He spoke with WFIR’s Evan Jones: