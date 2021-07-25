Woman wounded in second NW Roanoke weekend shooting

NEWS RELEASE: On July 24, 2021 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a shooting in the 2600 block of Cove Road NW. As officers were responding, they observed a car driving away from the scene heading South on Lafayette Blvd NW. The car came to a stop in the roadway and the occupants of the vehicle exited to speak with officers. Officers noted that one of the individuals exiting the car had what appeared to be an injury from a gunshot wound. The victim, an adult female, advised she was trying

to drive herself to the hospital. Officers stayed at the vehicle with the victim until Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived and transported her to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officers who responded to the scene of the incident located property damage from the shooting at a business in the area, but no other injuries were reported. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. Details about what led up to the shooting are limited at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.