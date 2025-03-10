CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (March 7, 2025) – The University of Virginia’s Board of Visitors has voted unanimously to dissolve the school’s Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI) and Community Partnerships, a decision that has drawn both praise and criticism across the Commonwealth.

Governor Glenn Youngkin commended the move, calling it a step toward eliminating illegal discriminatory practices and promoting merit-based opportunity. “The Board of Visitors voted for common sense, saying ‘no’ to illegal discrimination and ‘yes’ to merit-based opportunity,” Youngkin said in a statement.

The Board’s resolution requires that all university policies, programs, and practices comply with federal civil rights laws, including Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution. UVA President Jim Ryan has been directed to report back within 30 days with updates on compliance.

Supporters of the decision

Supporters, including Attorney General Jason Miyares and Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, argue that DEI policies have prioritized equality of outcomes over equality of opportunity. Miyares stated that eliminating the DEI office aligns with merit-based excellence, while Earle-Sears called the decision a victory for students, faculty, and taxpayers.

The Board’s resolution follows Executive Order 14173, signed by President Donald Trump in January 2025, which directed federal agencies to terminate DEI-related policies deemed discriminatory. The University’s decision is seen as aligning with this directive.

Opposition and concerns

Critics argue that dissolving the DEI office could negatively impact students from underrepresented backgrounds. Some faculty and student groups have expressed concerns that the move may reduce resources for minority students, recruitment efforts, and inclusivity programs.

UVA’s Student Council released a statement opposing the decision, stating that DEI programs have played a critical role in fostering a welcoming environment. Additionally, some legal experts question how the Board’s decision will affect compliance with federal accreditation and grant funding requirements, which often include diversity-related standards.

As debate continues, UVA officials are expected to present a compliance update at the next Board of Visitors meeting. The University has not yet outlined specific plans for transitioning or reallocating former DEI programs and initiatives.