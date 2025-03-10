ROANOKE, Va. (March 10, 2025) – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has released its latest Roadwatch Report, outlining major road construction, maintenance, and traffic impacts across Bedford, Botetourt, Floyd, Franklin, Henry, Montgomery, and Roanoke counties from March 7-14. Here are key updates drivers should be aware of:

Interstate 81 Construction and Lane Closures

I-81 Widening (Roanoke County): Work continues to expand both northbound and southbound lanes between exits 137 and 141 . Expect nighttime lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and traffic shifts at Wildwood Road.

Work continues to expand between exits . Expect and traffic shifts at Wildwood Road. I-81 Northbound Bridge Work (Montgomery County): The New River Bridge replacement project near exit 105 continues, with lane closures 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and speed reductions to 60 mph .

The near continues, with lane closures and speed reductions to . I-81 Widening (Botetourt County): Preparations are underway for the next phase of widening between mile markers 143-151, with nighttime lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Roanoke and Botetourt County Projects

Route 220 Interchange (Roanoke County): A diverging diamond interchange is under construction at Route 220 and Route 419 near Tanglewood Mall , with lane closures scheduled for March 13 at 7 p.m.

A is under construction at near , with lane closures scheduled for Route 220 Intersection Improvements (Botetourt County): Work continues at the intersection of International Parkway and Ashley Way with new turn lanes and crossovers opening soon.

Work continues at the intersection of with new opening soon. Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail Preparation: Maintenance work is underway along the former C&O railbed as plans progress for the scenic trail project.

Bedford, Floyd, Franklin, and Henry County Updates

Route 639 Closure (Bedford County): Hurricane Drive remains closed for bridge repairs, with work expected to wrap up this month.

remains closed for bridge repairs, with work expected to wrap up this month. Route 712 Surface Treatment (Floyd County): Hope Road is undergoing resurfacing with lane closures and a temporary detour .

is undergoing resurfacing with . Route 623 Bridge Repairs (Franklin County): Fairy Stone Park Road will be closed for bridge repairs from March 24 to April 4 .

will be closed for . Route 220 Pedestrian Project (Henry County): Lane closures are in place near Daniels Creek Road for new pedestrian crossing installations.

VDOT Reminders for Drivers

Drivers should remain cautious in work zones, obey posted speed limits, and expect delays in active construction areas. For real-time updates, visit www.511virginia.org or follow @VaDOTSalem on Twitter.

Additional Resources:

VDOT Customer Service: Call 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) for road maintenance concerns. Paving Project Tracker: View road paving progress at www.virginiaroads.org. Community Updates: Join the VDOT Salem District Facebook Group for updates on projects affecting Southwest Virginia.