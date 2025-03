Virginia is one of the leading states in solar power. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports not only does this growing industry provide jobs it offers a sense of security.

The solar industry has invested more than $7 Billion in Virginia and employs nearly 5-thousand workers, that according to the Solar Energy Industries Asociation. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports our state is in the top 10 nationally in solar capacity.