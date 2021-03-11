UVA advances in ACC tourney on buzzer-beater

(AP) GREENSBORO, N.C. – Sam Hauser was great, Trey Murphy III was clutch, but it was freshman guard Reece Beekman who hit the shot that sent top-seeded Virginia into the semifinals of the ACC tournament. Beekman’s corner 3 at the buzzer lifted UVA to a 72-69 win Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum. “That’s what March is,” said Hauser. “We’re playing for a lot. Reece made a huge shot at the end.”

Hauser scored 21 points despite struggling from beyond the 3-point arc, and Murphy hit a trio of late second-half 3-pointers and a pair of free throws with 1:16 to go as UVA survived another offensive onslaught from Buddy Boeheim. The Syracuse guard scored 31 points, the last two on game-tying free throws with 29 seconds to play. Virginia advances to play the winner of the Georgia Tech-Miami game on Friday.