New Cave Spring High School prinicipal named

| By

NEWS RELEASE: ROANOKE – The Roanoke County School Board has selected Haley Deeds as the new principal for Cave Spring High School (CSHS), effective July 1. Deeds replaces long time CSHS principal, Steve Spangler, who will retire at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

Deeds, who currently serves as an assistant principal at CSHS, holds a bachelor’s degree from Roanoke College and a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from the American College of Education. She first joined Roanoke County Public Schools in 2004 as a physical education teacher at Glen Cove Elementary School. In 2005, she moved to Northside Middle School and then taught at Oak Grove and Fort Lewis elementary schools beginning in 2011, where she also served as a testing coordinator for Fort Lewis Elementary starting in 2013.

In 2015, Deeds became the assistant principal at the Burton Center for Arts & Technology and was named the assistant principal at CSHS in 2017.

“Haley played a major role in helping the staff through the recent major renovation and expansion of Cave Spring High School. She has a wealth of expertise and experience and I’m pleased she will continue the tradition of excellence at Cave Spring as the new principal,” said Dr. Ken Nicely, superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools.