Wedding venue challenges Northam limitations; governor says they are needed

| By

A Franklin County wedding venue has filed a lawsuit that challenges Governor Northam’s order that limits wedding gatherings to 25 people. but Northam says it is one of many necessary health safety measures. The Roanoke Times reports the lawsuit by Belle Garden Estate in Wirtz contends limitations as they apply to religious-affiliated weddings violate Constitutional protections. Earlier this week, Northam said weddings run the risk of being major spreaders of COVID-19. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more;