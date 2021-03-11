At Salem HS, Northam says he wants more people in stadiums and at graduations

Governor Northam tells students and staff at Salem High School he is working to permit more people to attend sports events — and to upcoming graduation ceremonies. The governor and his wife Pam are visiting many schools across the state in his push for greater renewed in-person instruction. Before touring this morning, he spoke on Salem High’s P.A. system:

But any change is not likely until the end of this month. Northam said earlier this week he expects his current executive orders to remain in place through March — but some may be eased or lifted come April first.