VDH reporting 42 new coronavirus cases in Roanoke Valley

The Virginia Department of Health reports 3 new Covid-related deaths in the Roanoke Valley in the latest 24 hours reporting period. Those deaths were reported in Roanoke City. As for cases, there are 15 new cases reported in Roanoke City, 7 new cases in Roanoke County, 9 new cases in Salem and 11 new cases in Botetourt County. The VDH is also reporting 2 new hospitalizations in Valley: 1 in Roanoke City and 1 in Salem.