One vehicle overturns, another runs into house in Roanoke accident

| By

A multi-vehicle accident in Roanoke this morning sent one car crashing into a home while another vehicle landed upside down in the front yard. Roanoke Fire-EMS says crews were able to stabilize the structure in the 1100 block of 15th Street SE and safely remove the vehicle from the home. One patient was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

NEWS RELEASE: Early this morning, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 1100 block of 15th St SE for a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in a car into a house. Units on scene are working to stabilize the structure for safe extrication of the vehicle. One patient was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Photos: Roanoke Fire-EMS