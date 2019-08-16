UPDATE: Man dies due to injuries sustained in weekend shooting

Roanoke Police have another murder investigation on their hands. Police say officers found 38-year-old Kevin Williams of Roanoke with gunshot wounds Sunday night along the 300 block of 9th St SW. Williams died this morning under hospital treatment. So far, there is no word of any arrests.

From Roanoke City Police: Roanoke Police have identified the victim in this incident as Kevin Williams, 38 of Roanoke. On August 15, 2019 just after 9:00 am, Mr. Williams died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital as a result of his injuries. We are now investigating this incident as a homicide. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.