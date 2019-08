Pilgrimage for Racial Justice includes Roanoke stop tomorrow

| By

A “Pilgrimage for Racial Justice” that stretches from Alexandria to Abingdon makes a stop in Roanoke tomorrow. The focus is partially on the 400th Anniversary of the Jamestown settlement – in a different light. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

8-16 Roanoke Pilgrimage Wrap#1-WEB