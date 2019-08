No more muddy Friday nights for Glenvar football

The muddy Friday nights are over for Glenvar High School football. Installation of a new synthetic turf is well under way. The field also has a new track around it, and it will all be dedicated two weeks from tonight ahead of the Highlanders’ home opener. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

