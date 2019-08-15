Man in SE Roanoke found with “severe injuries to his face”

Roanoke City Police say officers responded last night to a person down call to find a man with severe injuries to his face. It happened along the 800-block of Tazewell Avenue Southeast. The victim is under hospital treatment, but his name or current condition not currently released.

From Roanoke City Police: On August 14, 2019 right before 7:30 pm, Roanoke Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Tazwell Ave SE in reference to a person down. Responding officers located an adult male with severe injuries to his face. The victim was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS for treatment. No arrests have been made regarding this incident. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Please reference case 19-086218. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.