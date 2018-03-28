UPDATE: 2/3 of ApCo customers without power from storm now have power

| By

Appalachian Power says about half of customers without power are in Montgomery and Pulaski Counties, where some customers remain unlikely to see the lights come on again until late tomorrow.

From Appalachian Power at 7 p.m. Tuesday: With more than 1,700 workers on the ground in southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia, good progress was made today to restore electric service after Saturday’s winter storm. More than 10,000 customers have been restored since this morning.

But while the snow is melting quickly, there are still a large number of outages in the worst hit areas where fallen trees have caused broken power poles and downed lines.

Overall, more than two-thirds of the customers who lost power in the storm have been restored. At its peak, more than 90,000 customers were without power as heavy, wet snow (in some locations as much as 15”) impacted the region.

Tomorrow’s weather calls for rain, which may hinder restoration efforts.

Outages

Nearly 24,000 customers are currently without power. Most of those customers, around 23,000, are in Virginia.

Areas of Virginia with large numbers of customers affected by the storms include:

Counties # of Customers Out Bland 1,545 Floyd 776 Franklin 133 Giles 2,342 Henry 290 Montgomery 7,253 Pulaski 6,071 Wythe 4,550

In West Virginia, about 970 customers are without power, with the largest concentration of customer outages in:

Counties # of Customers Out McDowell 191 Mercer 557

Storm Restoration Efforts

More than 1,700 workers, including line employees, tree crews and contractors, are working to restore electric service.

Service has been restored to all stations and main lines, but there are still some outages that affect large numbers of customers, plus several hundred additional smaller outages. When outages are cleared, crews will move into more heavily damaged areas to assist in restoration.

As weather permits, crews are still using helicopters to assess storm damage.

Restoration Estimates

Most customers are expected to be restored according to the estimated times below. In isolated instances where damage is most severe, restoration could extend beyond these estimated times.

In Virginia, 95 percent of restoration should be complete in Henry and Patrick Counties by tonight at midnight. However, there will remain a number of outages in these areas, which will not be restored fully until Wednesday at midnight.

Areas in Virginia with estimated restoration dates/times are:

Tonight by midnight

Franklin County

Wednesday by midnight

Carroll County

Floyd County

Henry County

Patrick County

Thursday by midnight

Bland County

Giles County

Montgomery County

Pulaski County

Wythe County

In West Virginia, 95 percent of restoration should be complete in McDowell County by tonight at midnight. But there will remain a number of outages in this area, which will not be restored fully until Wednesday at midnight.

Areas in West Virginia with estimated restoration dates/times are:

Tonight by midnight

Wyoming County

Wednesday by midnight

McDowell County

Mercer County

Customers should check the company’s outage map or sign up for mobile alerts to see more specific restoration times for individual homes and businesses.

Safety Message

Let us know if you’re using a generator – this protects you and our line workers as they work to restore power. Additional safety tips are posted at https://www.appalachianpower.com/outages/faq/OutageSafetyTips.aspx.

For More Information

Customers who do not have power may check for an updated restoration time and other information by:

Going to the outage map atwww.AppalachianPower.com/outagemap

Downloading the AEP mobile app in Apple’s App Store or the Google Play store.

Signing up for outage alerts atwww.appalachianpower.com/account/alerts/

Calling the Appalachian Power customer center at 1-800-956-4237

A snapshot view of current outages is available at www.appalachianpower.com/outagemap.

Next Update: The next update is scheduled for Wednesday, March 28 at 10:30 a.m.