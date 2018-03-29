Roanoke schools create new job dedicated to school safety

Former Roanoke Police Chief Chris Perkins is about to be at work again for the city, this time as chief of security for Roanoke Public Schools. Perkins is expected to begin around the start of May. School officials say the position is being funded through savings elsewhere in the budget.

The new position pays $125,000 a year. Perkins retired in 2016 after 24 years with the Roanoke Police.

Schools spokesman Justin McLeod said the new position was discussed prior to the deadly school shooting in Florida in February that killed 17 people.

Superintendent Rita Bishop said last month she’d like to hire four more sheriff’s deputies to protect elementary schools.