Former Allstate building tenants announced

(from Roanoke County release) Metis Holdings has announced the addition of multiple new tenants to the former Allstate building on Electric Road in Roanoke County. The 165,000 Square Foot facility was purchased last year by the local insurance and risk management services company, to accommodate the company’s growth. More than half the building has now been leased to other tenants. Metis will move in to the remaining office space by the summer of 2019. Set to move in when renovations are complete are the Lucas & Kite law firm, Vistar Children’s Eye Care Center, Fit Studio and a cafe that will serve building tenants.

Chris Carey, Metis President said, “We are fortunate that the Roanoke Region has supported our continued growth in real estate, talent attraction and community resources. As a local success story, we are very pleased to expand and remain in the Roanoke area.”