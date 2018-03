Northam says budget talks continue; no apparent agreement in sight

| By

A special General Assembly session called to pass a budget begins a week from Wednesday. Governor Northam says he is working behind the scenes in efforts to find a budget agreement that would include Medicaid expansion, but most Republicans remain adamant in opposition, and there are no outward signs of any pending agreement. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

03-29 Medicaid Debate Wrap2-WEB