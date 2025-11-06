United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge launches Emergency Relief Fund campaign
There’s ongoing uncertainty these days for non-profit agencies and organizations that count to some extent on federal grant funding often passed through the state. United Way of Roanoke Valley recently conducted a survey to find out how those funding cuts or potential cuts are impacting them – and what the future holds. Live in studio this morning United Way President and CEO Abby Hamilton talked about that, and about the new Emergency Relief Fund campaign now underway: