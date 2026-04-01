Do you know an unsung hero? Someone who normally works behind the scenes and avoids the spotlight? They may be a good candidate for the third annual United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge “Local Heroes Project,” looking to salute those making an impact in several categories. Nominate the person working hard to do good behind the scenes by April 10 on the United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge website, in one of these 6 categories – Health, Education, Financial Security, Volunteerism, Advocacy and Leadership. Those selected will be honored at the annual Celebrate United event in June. WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

Nominate an unsung hero here