This Thursday at the Eleanor D Wilson Museum on the Hollins University campus at 6pm, an opening reception and talk with artist Rachel Burgess, a New York based printmaker who specializes in large scale works depicting landscapes – often of her native New England – and domestic scenes. At Gallery 360 on 1st Street in downtown Roanoke this Friday during the monthly Art By Night event when downtown galleries and the Taubman Museum are open until 9pm – the opening of “Something Like a Vibe,” with works by artist John Lee on exhibit. Radford’s College of visual and performing arts says theatre students prepping for a show like Little Shop of Horrors (running through this Saturday) might even get to work on Audrey 2 – the man eating plant.

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