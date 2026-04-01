Members of the Roanoke Police Department Major Crash Team arrested the driver of a pick-up truck that struck and killed a moped driver overnight.

On Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at approximately 11:52 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Orange Avenue NE for a hit and run involving a Ford F-150 truck that struck an Icebear moped before fleeing the scene.

When they arrived, they located the moped driver with serious injuries. The 59-year-old man died at the scene. He will be identified pending next of kin notification.

The initial investigation determined that the Ford F-150 was driving east on Orange Avenue NE and attempted to turn north onto 11th Street NE when it struck the Icebear moped traveling west on Orange Avenue NE.

Using Flock technology, investigators identified the suspect vehicle and determined the driver was 59-year-old Brian Angelo Campbell, of Vinton. He was located and arrested early this morning. Campbell is charged with felony hit and run and reckless driving.