CARACAS, Venezuela – U.S. special forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife in a pre-dawn military strike in Caracas on Saturday, according to President Donald Trump. The operation, which involved explosions heard across the capital, marks a dramatic escalation in U.S. policy toward the South American nation.

In a social media announcement before 4:30 a.m., Trump stated the U.S. “successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela”. Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were “captured and flown out of the Country” to face long-standing federal charges in New York, including narco-terrorism and cocaine importation conspiracies.

A High-Stakes Operation

The capture was executed by the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force, based on intelligence from the CIA that pinpointed Maduro’s location. According to sources familiar with the operation, Trump authorized the mission days ago. Initial plans for a Christmas Day strike were reportedly delayed due to other military operations and weather conditions.

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that Maduro and Flores “will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil”. The Venezuelan leader has been under indictment in the U.S. since 2020. In November 2025, the Trump administration took the unusual step of designating Maduro as the head of a foreign terrorist organization, citing alleged ties to drug cartels.

The military action has drawn sharp, divided reactions. Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida celebrated the news, posting on X that “a new day is here for Venezuela and Latin America”. However, Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego of Arizona condemned the move as an “illegal” and “unjustified war”.

International Response and What Comes Next

The Venezuelan government issued a statement condemning the “grave military aggression” and declared a “state of External Disturbance”. International reaction was swift, with Russia calling the strike “an act of armed aggression” and Colombian President Gustavo Petro stating, “Venezuela has been attacked!”. Conversely, Argentine President Javier Milei, a Trump ally, praised the operation.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Senator Mike Lee that the “kinetic action” was necessary to protect U.S. personnel executing the arrest warrant for Maduro. Rubio added that he anticipates “no further action in Venezuela now that Maduro is in U.S. custody”.

President Trump is scheduled to hold a news conference from Mar-a-Lago at 11 a.m. to provide further details on the operation and the future of U.S.-Venezuela relations.