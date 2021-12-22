Two Roanoke shootings in last few days; one fatal

Plantation Road NE Shooting — On December 21, 2021 at approximately 8:00 p.m., the City of Roanoke E-911 Dispatch Center notified Roanoke Police of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3400 block of Plantation Road NE. Responding officers located a juvenile male with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury inside of a business in the area. Further investigation indicated that the incident occurred outside of the business, but the young man was brought inside shortly after he was injured. Detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Hanover Avenue NW Homicide — On December 22, 2021 at approximately 12:00 a.m., City of Roanoke E-911 Center personnel notified Roanoke Police of a disorder at a residence in the 1000 block of Hanover Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult

male and adult female inside the residence, both with apparent gunshot wounds. The adult female had a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS. The adult male had what appeared to be a critical injury, and was pronounced deceased by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel. The man’s identity will be shared after proper notifications are made. Detectives are working to determine what led to this shooting. No arrests have been made at this time. T