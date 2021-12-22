State begins process of selecting NRV Amtrak station site

State transportation officials are taking one of the next steps needed to extend passenger service to the New River Valley by 2025: determining exactly where the station will be. And they are asking the public for their ideas. This comes after Virginia signed an agreement with Norfolk Southern last spring to purchase one of the two rail lines between Roanoke and the Christiansburg area. But there is no usable station in the NRV area along these particular tracks, so state officials have created an on-line survey to help consider four options. A public meeting is also planned for some time this winter. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here to participate in the survey.