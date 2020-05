Two newcomers win Salem City Council seat, one incumbent ousted

Two newcomers are on the way to Salem City Council, and one incumbent member was voted out in Tuesday’s municipal election. Renee Turk led the way with about 25% of the vote. Fellow newcomer and incumbent Bill Jones each captured about 20% to capture the other two seats. Another incumbent, James Martin, came in last among the five candidates.

Salem City Council Vote

Renee Turk 1,877

Jim Wallace 1,546

Bill Jones 1,512

Hunter Holliday 1,432

James Martin 1,281