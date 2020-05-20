Another COVID victim: No Vinton fireworks July 4

| By

Officials with the Town of Vinton have announced the cancellation of the annual Fourth of July Fireworks display due to the pandemic and restrictions on mass gatherings. Leaders say they are looking forward to hosting the fireworks next year. In addition, Vinton will not grant any permits for street closures or stage rentals for events, concerts and festivals during June.

NEWS RELEASE: Town of Vinton, VA – (May 20, 2020) – After careful consideration for the public’s well-being as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic and Governor Ralph Northam’s Executive Order to limit large social gatherings, the Town of Vinton has cancelled the fireworks display and all planned activities and entertainment for the July 4th, 2020 Independence Day Celebration.

The Town has also made a decision to not grant any permits for street closures or stage rentals for community events, concerts or festivals during the month of June. Town officials will monitor Governor Northam’s Virginia Forward Plan to reopen Virginia from the COVID-19 shutdown. Once the restriction on large social gatherings is lifted in Phase III, the Town will consider future community events scheduled for the summer and fall.

“It is with deep regret that the Town must cancel our beloved July 4th Fireworks show”, stated Barry Thompson, Town Manager. “However, we feel that it is our duty as the local government to set the example for our community and protect our citizens, employees and volunteers. We look forward to hosting the event again in 2021, when hopefully the COVID-19 concerns have been fully resolved”.