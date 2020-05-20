Latest: No new COVID-19 cases reported in Roanoke Valley

| By

According to numbers released this morning by the VDH, there are 763 new coronavirus cases statewide, bringing the overall total to 32,908. Over the same 24-hour period, health officials report there were 33 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of dead statewide to 1,074.

Of particular local note, there are no new reported cases of coronavirus in the Roanoke Valley in the latest reporting period. The VDH shows 135 confirmed or probable cases in Roanoke City, 88 in Roanoke County, 33 in Salem and 31 in Botetourt County for a total of 287.