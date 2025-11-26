(from ABC News) The two injured National Guard members are a woman and man. Both are in critical condition, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the situation.

One suspect is in custody, the Metropolitan Police Department said, and the scene has been secured. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including U.S. Marshalls, ATF and the FBI, responded.

A man believed to be suspect in critical condition, the law enforcement official said. According to a D.C. police official, there was an active shooter incident reported at 2:20 p.m. ET at the entrance to the Farragut West Metro station.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

A White House official confirmed the White House is currently on lockdown. Trump is currently in Florida, where he is spending Thanksgiving at his Mar-a-Lago club.