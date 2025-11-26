Virginians will keep spending this holiday season – with some tweaks on what they purchase Gene Marrano November 26, 2025 1 min read Alice Kassens Roanoke College photo Retailers may breath a sigh of relief as the latest Roanoke College survey focused on holiday spending by Virginia consumer slows a slight overall dip – but trending towards more gift buying. Details from WFIR’s Gene Marrano: Share: Post navigation Previous: RSO Holiday Pops, Best Christmas Pageant Ever, A Christmas Story at MMT … all coming soonNext: Two National Guard members shot in DC Related Stories 1 min read Two National Guard members shot in DC Gene Marrano November 26, 2025 0 1 min read RSO Holiday Pops, Best Christmas Pageant Ever, A Christmas Story at MMT … all coming soon Gene Marrano November 26, 2025 0 1 min read What is Brown Friday? Denise Membreno November 26, 2025 0