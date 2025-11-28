Small businesses are what make a community unique. While shoppers are out looking for Black Friday deals, business owners in the region are hoping you will spend some of those dollars at local small business retailers. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.

American Express started Small Business Saturday in 2010. The next year the Small Business Administration officially became a cosponsor. Small businesses always need the support of their local communities. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno tells us why it’s important to all of us.

Parking

PARK Roanoke is offering FREE parking in the following garages Thursday, November 28rd – Saturday, November 30th to encourage holiday shopping: Campbell, Church, Elmwood, Gainsboro, and Tower. Click here to learn more about parking.

Participating Locations (so far):

310 Rosemont – 312 Market St

Art on 1st – 300 1st St.

Book No Further – 112 Market St. SE

chocolatepaper – 308 Market St

Davidsons – 412 S Jefferson St

Delicias Boricuas VA – 16 Church Ave SW

The French Farmhouse – 131 Campbell Ave SW

Fruits & Roots – 122 Campbell Ave SE

The Gift Niche – 101 Market Sq.

Hustle/Haven – 355 Campbell Ave SW

La De Da – 102 Church Ave.

Left of Center Art Space – 24 Campbell Ave. SW

The Little Gallery – 301 Market St.

Mast General Store – 401 S Jefferson St.

Motel Studios – 128 Albemarle Ave SE

Our Daily Bread Bistro Downtown – 1003 S Jefferson St

Starr Hill Pilot Brewery and Side Stage – 6 Old Whitmore Ave

The Taubman Museum of Art – 110 Salem Ave SE

Unleashed Dog Bakery & Boutique – 131 Campbell Ave SW

Walkabout Outfitter – 304 Market St

Wyndrose – 23 Salem Ave. SE

Downtown Roanoke Inc-DRI