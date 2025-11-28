Get ready to shop locally
Small businesses are what make a community unique. While shoppers are out looking for Black Friday deals, business owners in the region are hoping you will spend some of those dollars at local small business retailers. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.
American Express started Small Business Saturday in 2010. The next year the Small Business Administration officially became a cosponsor. Small businesses always need the support of their local communities. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno tells us why it’s important to all of us.
Parking
PARK Roanoke is offering FREE parking in the following garages Thursday, November 28rd – Saturday, November 30th to encourage holiday shopping: Campbell, Church, Elmwood, Gainsboro, and Tower. Click here to learn more about parking.
Participating Locations (so far):
- 310 Rosemont – 312 Market St
- Art on 1st – 300 1st St.
- Book No Further – 112 Market St. SE
- chocolatepaper – 308 Market St
- Davidsons – 412 S Jefferson St
- Delicias Boricuas VA – 16 Church Ave SW
- The French Farmhouse – 131 Campbell Ave SW
- Fruits & Roots – 122 Campbell Ave SE
- The Gift Niche – 101 Market Sq.
- Hustle/Haven – 355 Campbell Ave SW
- La De Da – 102 Church Ave.
- Left of Center Art Space – 24 Campbell Ave. SW
- The Little Gallery – 301 Market St.
- Mast General Store – 401 S Jefferson St.
- Motel Studios – 128 Albemarle Ave SE
- Our Daily Bread Bistro Downtown – 1003 S Jefferson St
- Starr Hill Pilot Brewery and Side Stage – 6 Old Whitmore Ave
- The Taubman Museum of Art – 110 Salem Ave SE
- Unleashed Dog Bakery & Boutique – 131 Campbell Ave SW
- Walkabout Outfitter – 304 Market St
- Wyndrose – 23 Salem Ave. SE