Boundless ABA offers therapy, play time to young children with autism Gene Marrano December 1, 2025 1 min read Boundless ABA G Marrano photos A new center offering comprehensive and individualized therapy for children with autism spectrum disorder has opened its doors in the SW Roanoke Norwich neighborhood. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano: Share: Post navigation Previous: Get ready to shop locally Related Stories 1 min read Get ready to shop locally Denise Membreno November 28, 2025 0 1 min read Two National Guard members shot in DC Gene Marrano November 26, 2025 0 1 min read Virginians will keep spending this holiday season – with some tweaks on what they purchase Gene Marrano November 26, 2025 0