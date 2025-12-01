December 1, 2025

SBS
Get ready to shop locally

Denise Membreno November 28, 2025 0
**OLD** Breaking-News
Two National Guard members shot in DC

Gene Marrano November 26, 2025 0
Holiday Shopping
Virginians will keep spending this holiday season – with some tweaks on what they purchase

Gene Marrano November 26, 2025 0