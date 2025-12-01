Two husband-and-wife teams have teamed up to form “Shine by JSP,” a non-profit community theatre group focused on developing talent and providing a stage for African American actors, directors and crew in the Roanoke and New River Valleys. Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. an his wife Kristin Warren Jeffrey are also Shine partners. The first production is the musical “Crowns,” in late February at the Dumas Center on Henry Street. Pastor Kirby Spivey is one of the “Shine” partners; he was live in studio this morning on WFIR; hear the complete conversation from this morning below, or watch it on Facebook.

Post navigation