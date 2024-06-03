Two men injured during shooting on Williamson Road

| By

From Roanoke City Police Department: On June 2, 2024 at approximately 2:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3000 block of Williamson Road NW. Responding officers did not locate any victims on scene, but did locate property damage and evidence consistent with a shooting.

A short time later, officers were advised that two adult male victims with gunshot wounds were being transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicles. Responding officers learned that one of the men did have what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and the other had what appeared to be minor injuries that were not consistent with a gunshot wound. Throughout the course of the investigation, officers determined that both men were injured in the shooting that occurred on Williamson Road NW.

Details about what led to this shooting are limited. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made regarding this incident. This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text “RoanokePD” to insure it is properly routed. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.