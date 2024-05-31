Farmburguesa to close Grandin location

Statement from Farmburguesa Management: Dear Valued Customers and Community Members, It is with a mixture of heartfelt gratitude and deep emotion that we announce the closing of our Grandin location. This decision comes after much consideration and reflection on the many memories and opportunities we have shared with you over the years.

Since opening our doors, we have been privileged to be a part of the Grandin community. We have celebrated countless milestones, shared in your joys, and worked together to build a space where everyone felt welcome. Your support has been the cornerstone of our success and has fueled our passion to serve you every day.

However, as with all businesses, there comes a time when we must make decisions that are in the best interest of our family and our future. After careful deliberation, we have decided to focus our sole efforts on our Vinton location.

We want to express our deepest appreciation for your loyalty and patronage over the years. The friendships and connections we have made in Grandin will always hold a special place in our hearts. While our physical presence in Grandin will be coming to an end, our commitment to the community remains strong. We hope you will continue to visit us in Vinton, where we will strive to carry on the legacy of excellence and dedication you have come to know.

Our last day of operation at the Grandin location will be June 1, 2024. ***[Vinton location will remain open Monday-Saturday 11am-8pm]*** Closing this chapter is bittersweet, but we are excited about the future and the opportunities that lie ahead in Vinton. We look forward to welcoming you there and continuing our journey together. Thank you once again for your understanding, support, and for being an integral part of our

story.