Two found dead at McAfee Knob trailhead parking lot this morning

Roanoke County Police responded at approximately 6:00 a.m. Friday to the McAfee Knob trailhead parking lot on Catawba Road where two deceased males were located. This is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time. Police believe there is no danger to the public. As police conduct their investigation, parking in the trailhead parking lot will be reduced. Hikers are encouraged to make use of the McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle which operates from the I-81 Exit 140 Park & Ride Lot. They can visit www.mcafeeshuttle.com.