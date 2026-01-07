From the WFIR News room this is your Culture Calendar – With a look at some of the local events coming up this weekend and in the near future. Sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment. The Roanoke Regional Writers conference is back for a 17th year at Hollins University January 16th-17th. The opening concert at The Exchange – a 1000 capacity music hall located inside a repurposed neo-classical bank building in downtown Roanoke – was a sell out featuring Grace Potter and Holy Roller on New Years Eve.

Post navigation