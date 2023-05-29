Multiple vehicle crash on I-81 NB has all lanes shut down

(from State Police) There are 4 crashes blocking Interstate 81 northbound at the moment. The crashes are at the 120-mile marker in Montgomery County. Multiple tractor trailers and cars involved. I’m hearing there are 20 vehicles involved. It’s unclear if there are any injuries at this time. mULTIPLE Units are on-scene and say there will be an extended period of time before the roadway is open. VDOT has set up a detour at the 118 to route traffic around the crashes.

Traffic northbound being diverted off 81 at Exit 118C; northbound travelers are advised to use US460/Rt 11 or other options. VDOT had traffic backups at 11 miles around 2:45pm.