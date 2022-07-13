Two dead when car strikes them after motorcycle crash on rainy night

NEWS RELEASE: At 12:40 a.m. on Sunday (July 10), Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Skyline Hwy. just north of Fairview Rd [in Grayson County].

A 1999 Yamaha V-Star motorcycle was traveling north on Skyline Hwy when it lost control and laid down on its side in the roadway, ejecting the operator. The operator, Frank A. Morgan, came to rest in the southbound lane. Mr. Morgan’s wife was traveling behind the Yamaha and stopped to check on him after the crash. Both were subsequently struck by a southbound 2019 Toyota Camry.

The operator of the Yamaha, Frank A. Morgan, 55, of Fries, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

Billie Jeanne Marie Morgan, 47, of Fries, Va., was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the Camry, Janet L. Smith, 64, of Galax, Va., was uninjured in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Inclement weather is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.