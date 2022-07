Roanoke City Schools to spend $1.7 million for new security measures

| By

The Roanoke City School Board has approved spending about $1.7 million for a number of safety-related measures. They include purchase of panic alarms, buttons and fobs along with more security cameras in school buildings. On the personnel side, the increased spending includes hiring more school resource officers so they can be present in all city schools. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: