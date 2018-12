Two charged in Roanoke County shooting

Roanoke County Police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in the Hollins area. Police were summoned to the 1300 block of Beaumont Road around 4:25 am. 18-year-old Gage Buster faces charges that include shooting into an occupied dwelling and firearms counts. A juvenile was also taken into custody. The victim’s identity and condition are not yet released.