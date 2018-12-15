Family of four displaced in Vinton fire

| By

News release: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 11:10 a.m., on Saturday, December 15, 2018 to the 200 block of Crestview Avenue, in the Town of Vinton for the report of a residential structure fire. First arriving crews found light smoke coming from the basement and the back of the house. The home was occupied by a family of four, and no pets, at the time of the fire. The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes. The family will be displaced and are staying with family in the area. There were no injuries to people or pets. Crews from Vinton, Mount Pleasant, North County, and the City of Roanoke responded to the fire. The fire is believed to have been electrical in nature, however, the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause. There is no estimate on damages at this time. The house did have working smoke alarms, however, the family was aware of the fire before they sounded.